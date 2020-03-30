Odometer gear repair

Hello
The odometer of my mustang has just recently stopped, and is not moving anymore (it is however slightly shivering when I drive which makes me assume it's not the motor but the drive gears.)
However, my car's a canadian model with a kph speedo and odometer, which, living in Europe, I would like to keep. If I buy one of those gear fix kits, is it going to change the odometer's speed?
Thanks!
Conor
