Odometer gear repair

Hello



The odometer of my mustang has just recently stopped, and is not moving anymore (it is however slightly shivering when I drive which makes me assume it's not the motor but the drive gears.)



However, my car's a canadian model with a kph speedo and odometer, which, living in Europe, I would like to keep. If I buy one of those gear fix kits, is it going to change the odometer's speed?



Thanks!

Conor