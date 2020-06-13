Bought these from a GT350 owner with 1600 miles on them, and used them on my 2018 Mustang GT for another 3500 miles. The car handled so much better than it did with my stock PP1 wheels. Ran them with the stock GT350 295/35 front and 305/35 rear tires and never had one bit of trouble with rubbing or anything like that. There are two nicks that have been touched up, see the zoomed in pics, hard to see them on the car unless you're looking for them. Zero curb rash. Includes center caps but not valve stems or TPMS. $1100 delivered or $900 picked up. Pittsburgh, PA.