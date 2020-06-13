For Sale OEM GT350 wheels 19 x 10.5 / 19 x 11

Snake99

Snake99

New Member
Jul 7, 2006
23
0
1
Pittsburgh, PA
Bought these from a GT350 owner with 1600 miles on them, and used them on my 2018 Mustang GT for another 3500 miles. The car handled so much better than it did with my stock PP1 wheels. Ran them with the stock GT350 295/35 front and 305/35 rear tires and never had one bit of trouble with rubbing or anything like that. There are two nicks that have been touched up, see the zoomed in pics, hard to see them on the car unless you're looking for them. Zero curb rash. Includes center caps but not valve stems or TPMS. $1100 delivered or $900 picked up. Pittsburgh, PA.

no name.jpg
IMG_2709.JPG
IMG_2711.JPG
IMG_2714.JPG
IMG_2721.JPG
IMG_2717.JPG
IMG_2718.JPG
IMG_2707.JPG
IMG_2723.JPG
IMG_2122.JPG
 

