More of an info thread. I'll update as I get info so this can be searched in the future



Weight of various mustang wheels without tires for those who may care. Reference only



15" OEM FORD WHEELS





16" OEM FORD WHEELS

91-93 Pony 16x7 : 19.6 lb



17" OEM FORD WHEELS

98 Cobra wheel : 21.6 lb

99-04 GT starfish: 22 lb

01-04 Bullitt wheel (anthracite) : 22.4 lb

99/01 Cobra wheel (silver) : 22.5 lb

01 Cobra, 03/04 GT wheel (polished): 22.5 lb

94-97 Cobra wheel : 22.5 lb

2004 Cobra 10th anniv: 23.8 lb

2003-2004 Mach 1: 25.3 lb

2003-2003 Cobra (satin): 25.5 lb





Feel free to submit weights of wheels you may have without tires. I'll update. I realize bathroom scales are not calibrated and certified, so take these with a grain of salt