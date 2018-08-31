Wheels-Tires OEM Mustang Wheel weight Thread

More of an info thread. I'll update as I get info so this can be searched in the future

Weight of various mustang wheels without tires for those who may care. Reference only

15" OEM FORD WHEELS


16" OEM FORD WHEELS
91-93 Pony 16x7 : 19.6 lb

17" OEM FORD WHEELS
98 Cobra wheel : 21.6 lb
99-04 GT starfish: 22 lb
01-04 Bullitt wheel (anthracite) : 22.4 lb
99/01 Cobra wheel (silver) : 22.5 lb
01 Cobra, 03/04 GT wheel (polished): 22.5 lb
94-97 Cobra wheel : 22.5 lb
2004 Cobra 10th anniv: 23.8 lb
2003-2004 Mach 1: 25.3 lb
2003-2003 Cobra (satin): 25.5 lb


Feel free to submit weights of wheels you may have without tires. I'll update. I realize bathroom scales are not calibrated and certified, so take these with a grain of salt
 
Proof

91-93 pony wheel
IMG_9372.JPG

01-04 Bullitt
IMG_9369.JPG
 
