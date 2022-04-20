It started as a Cobra MAF intake build, but has now morphed into a "Speed Density" intake tube with a 12" T6 Seamless aluminum tube (to be trimmed as needed to allow more airgap on the passenger side) - ends will be rolled for clamp retention, and body powder-coated in "pebbled" satin black to look like plastic.The plan is to weld on a Hitachi-style MAF plate for a Slot-style MAF when the 2.5L/5R55E/EEC-V ECU combo get dropped in.The "magic happens" when you double the size of the paper filter (OEM, Off-The-Shelf, Disposable), and pull air from behind the headlight, inside the fender.'87-'93 Foxboxy Airbox (this is a "Franken-Box" as the snorkel/silencer is from an LX, the filter base is a GT, and the cover is from a Lincoln - "Best of" 3 airboxes - remainder was sold on FleaBay)'87-'88 Foxbody Speed Density" Intake tubeT6 3" Dia. tubing - 12" long to start - trim to desired lengthSpectre 3" to 2.5" intake coupler ("off-the-shelf" item from local parts store)[Pro Tip: The 2.5" to 3" Coupler also worksThe Cobra MAF was going to be coded into the tune, but I decided to use the "Slot MAF" to incorporate the IAT, and give a cleaner look to the install.It will be welded to the "back" of the intake tube - facing the firewall, out of sight.This is with the 12" pipe untrimmed as a POC. Clamps are present, but loose.Runs PERFECTLY on SD ECU/Tune, but DOES need to relearn idle as there is a bit of an off-idle stumble.