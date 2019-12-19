Evening folks. This might be a controversial question, but here I go. Is there any other Ford aoutomatic (AOD) shifter that will fit a Fox Mustang? Probably raises a bunch of questions such as why would you want to do that? Or what would be the benefit, sapping one stock shifter for another? But I'm curious if someone has swapped the stock Fox AOD shifter for a Ford, Lincoln, Mercury shfter and liked theway it worked. Please share your opinions and experience.



Thanks