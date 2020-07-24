I just got a '93 GT and since it has the AOD I really would rather go X than H for that tiny bit more HP and I prefer the sound also.



My question is will I have any fitment issues with the AOD and the X pipe? I never had any issues on new edge's with AOD, but the pan on the 5.0 trans seems larger and back further.



Just wanting to be sure before I order one. I was going to go with the Jeg's adjustable X pipe