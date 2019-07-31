Progress Thread Off to machine shop

KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
664
316
73
44
chardon, Ohio
As some of you know I am purchasing @a91what Eaton m112 he custom put together for the sbf. I figured I’d start a thread showing my progress getting everything ready. I’ll let the pics tell most of the story. I picked up a summit balancer and a trigger wheel and spacer from 64bit tuning. The spacer is cut to properly align the pulley. I discovered however that it’s designed for a stock style balancer and there was no provision on the summit balancer to holt Tge spacers centered. I took the spacer kit that came with the balancer and chucked it up in my lathe to cut it down. Once that was figured out I made a plate I’ll be building off of for the vr sensor, it’s in a rough state now but I’ll trim it down and clean it up before I’m done. Don’t mind the grungy engine and bay, I’ll be addressing that this winter when I pull the engine and repaint and clean up everything.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: General karthief

  • Sponsors(?)


stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,349
987
154
Thank you for starting a thread on this as this kit is going to a good home. The more pictures the better on the assembly progress of this on your car.
 
  • Like
Reactions: KZGUNS
KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
664
316
73
44
chardon, Ohio
stanglx2002 said:
Thank you for starting a thread on this as this kit is going to a good home. The more pictures the better on the assembly progress of this on your car.
Click to expand...
i love pictures as they tell a better story than I can lol. Just have to remember to take em when I’m on roll and plowing through a project.
 
KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
664
316
73
44
chardon, Ohio
Little bit more progress despite my welding helmet trying to blind me. Made a mount for the sensor. It’s not sexy billet aluminum but it’ll work. I still need to slot the holes to gain some adjustability to better square it up to the tooth but it’s sitting at ~.025 gap right now but a bit crooked.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: 90sickfox
KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
664
316
73
44
chardon, Ohio
Oh and I scored this on eBay for $19. Most are for sale at $100. It’s a bronco/f150 crank pulley and it’s about 6.5” which is roughly a 1/2” bigger than stock. According to Steve that should be about ~10psi not sure if I can use it without meth injection but will have when I’m ready for that in the spring maybe.
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: TOOLOW91
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,575
5,751
204
31
Hillsborough county
Is there any play in that sensor mount? can you make it move with slight effort? We dont want that thing moving when the engine is running.
 
  • Like
Reactions: KZGUNS
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,575
5,751
204
31
Hillsborough county
AWESOME!!
I wonder who you bought this menagerie of JY stuff never meant to be bolted to a SBF from.... :cautious:

I guess i need to go ahead and compile those pictures into an album for you.
 
  • Like
Reactions: KZGUNS
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Burning off oil after heads were at machine shop, need some help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
skywalker Dropped Engine Off At Machine Shop 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Andresquintana.mma Electrical Speedometer way off 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Dan2017 Fuel 89 Mustang LX sport 5.0 stick, cranks, no start, fuel pump comes on with key doesn't shut off after 1-2 seconds Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
92j3ieje8 Car turning off if gas is not pressed 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
92j3ieje8 Car turns off and idles low. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
F Exhaust off road x-pipe with AOD? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
CrazyRedFox Fuel Noise from the rear after shutting off car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R Fox 1987 Charcoal Canister Test - Test off car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
D Engine Shuts Off - With and Without CEL 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Foxbodyguy49 boost falling off Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
U 2001 ford mustang v6 3.8l shutting off on me SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
F Engine Lifter Replacement (W/ heads off) questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
K So what you guys doing? EGR Block Off 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Brads2000 Reverse lights wont turn off.. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
ngiotta Violent shaking in when taking off. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
G Electrical A bit off topic, but a FORD truck issue.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
James V Fox Lower intake bolt snapped off. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
silverlx50 Engine What is the best way to lift lower intake off? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
MineralMan 50-state legal catalytic converter X-pipe - $400 off Magnaflow pricing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M Headlights On When Car is Off/Parked and Raining - S550 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
S Installed new intake and now car idles rough and turns off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
L 03 GT shuts off while on the brake SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
F Shifter Cable popping off 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
2 Electrical foxbody runs and then dies going down the road band you turn the switch back off and on and it fires right up don’t even have to crank back up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T Headlights come on and then tail lights go off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T Off-road X pipe Question 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
90sickfox 50 % off mustang unlimited in stock stuff 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
wolfheads Hesitation when taking off 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
9 How do i get this timing cover off !!!! >:( SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
D Completely turning off EGR 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 1997 4.6 dead spot off idle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
L No Electrical Power When Car is Off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
G Transmission not working after I was ran off the road 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
marcelo Engine Dashboard Tacho off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C Radiator Fan shuts off even if AC is on. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Is this the heater on/off switch? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
2 Battery light comes on and off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Wayne Waldrep Start your weekend off right!! You are welcome 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
jayochs Ford can't even identify this front end clunk I get when letting off the brake! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Electrical Battery light comes on and goes off 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
N ENGINE TEMP GAUGE PEGS TO HOT WHEN I SHUT OFF THE CAR Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
D ‘01 Cobra Speedo off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Engine ruined my harmonic balancer when pulling it off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
ZephyrEFI Engine Rebuilt 306 Cam Degreeing: 6.5 Degrees Off? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 69
Z Drivetrain 2010 Mustang GT 4.6L - Off/On Stiff Clutch 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
Harveyj1965 Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
B 65 Mustang manifold vacuum hose sucking down flat and car cuts off Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Noobz347 Buying Your First Car - How Dealerships Rip You Off 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
sigsterrr Electrical Raising windows with door off car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom