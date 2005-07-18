Official Thread of Applicable Junkyard parts for Foxes

here's a doosy! it's stuff i've put together over the past 2 yrs since i got into mustangs. there maybe a thing or two that is iffy only because when i've actually gone to pull a part from the vehicle it either had a reman upgrade or someone bolted on another oem part from another car. but for the most part it's GOLD! enjoy130 Amp Alternators (Grab Pigtail)Mustang 3.8L (94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 00)Mustang 5.0L (94, 95)Taurus/Sable 3.0L (93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99) except shoThunderbird/Cougar 3.8L (94, 95, 96, 97) non scExplorer 5.0 HO Intake ManifoldUpperLower (If it don’t have EGR Port-must mod & drill) (Will need sn95 elbow for TB & EGR)HeadsGT40 93-95 Cobra, 95-Early97 Explorer/Mountaineers 5.0L V8(3 Vertical Bars front of head)GT40P +97 Explorers/Mountaineers 195cc (Needs BBK Unequal Shorty Headers)(4 Vertical Bars front of head) (If need to keep emissions, P heads don’t come w/thermactor air holes drilled into back of head.)351W C9AE, D0OE, (Stock 180cc) (Ported 192cc) (Valve & Ported 211cc)351W D8OE (Came standard on 79-84 302 mustangs) (Has larger combustion chambers thus lowering compression = good for superchargers, but not good for n/a)Front Disc BrakesSN95 GT/V6/Cobra: Spindles & Calipers (94-95 only) Get entire assembly – pads, banjo bolts, & brake lines.(Option 2: Best Calipers) 99-04 GT/V6/Cobra Calipers: Take entire assembly, Still requires SN94/95 spindles!Rear Disc BrakesAxles: SN95 V8/V6/Cobra (94-98) Can’t use v6 gears or axle housing, too weak!!! Only use V6 for axles, calipers, & brake lines. Do Not Direct Bolt On!If lucky & find 94-98 V8 rear-end, p/u entire rear-end assembly.E-Brake Lines & Brake LinesRotors 10”: V8/V6 (94-98) No Cobra’s because their rotors, brackets, & pads are only made specific for Cobra. Rotors too large.((((Don’t need to know cause ain’t using cobra rotors!!! But FYI brackets are specific, if using Cobra rotors need the Cobra bracket. V6/GT rotors need V6/GT brackets.))))Calipers 38”: 94-04 V8/V6/CobraMaster CylinderCobra (93)SN95 (94, 95, 96, 97, 98) V6 (no cobra/gt, results in soft pedal)Brake BoosterSN95 (94, 95, 97, 98) V6 (no cobra/gt, results in soft pedal)Identifying by Valve Cover BoltsWindsor—six bolts 429/460—seven bolts Cleveland/Modified—eight boltElectric FanTaurus/Sable 3.8L (88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95)Continental 3.8L (88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94)Lincoln Mark VIIIGears & Disc Brakes3.73 Thunderbird Turbo AOD (87, 88)3.55 Thunderbird Turbo Manual (87, 88)73mm Calipers: Phenolic or SteelMark VII: steel (91)Lincoln's: (86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91)Crown Victoria (86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91)SVO Mustang Turbo (84, 85, 86)302 HO Engine 225hpMark VII 302 HO: Speed Density (87, 88)Mark VII 302 HO: MAF (89, 90, 91, 92, 93)Fuel Injectors19 lbs: Mustang 5.0, Explorer V8, Mark VII 302HO (87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93)24 lbs: Navigator, Cobra, Ford Trucks30 lbs: Thunderbird SC (color red)36 lbs: Thunderbird SC (color brown)42 lbs: Lightening Trucks5 Lug Budget Swap Front(Cheapest) Mid 80’s Lincoln Continental / 85-91 Mark VII front rotors**Please note** I put these on my 89 w/ 99 gt 17" rims and the center cap does not fit even if you pound on the dust cap with a mallet. I heard the smaller 16" rims will fit with center caps but haven't seen one personally.(Best) SN95 Front Spindle Assembly5 Lug Budget Swap RearRanger/Bronco II: v4/v6 2.3, 2.8, 2.9L (83-92) 2x Driver-side Axles 29 5/32” long,(Do Not use 4.0L parts)Aerostar (86-97) 2x Passenger-side Axles (Can be mix match with ranger/bronco II)Drums: USE ONLY 9” Ranger/Bronco drums. Always measure drums! (Not 10” Aerostars), Make sure straight axles & drums are good!Removal: Vehicle lifted up off all four, put in Neutral! Drain rear-end, then remove cover. While in Neutral rotate rear diff until see Pinion Rod Retaining Bolt. (Bolt runs sideways in the diff) Remove this bolt and slide out Pinion Rod. (Place car in Park or into gear that don’t let diff rotate.) Now push axles inward allowing you to remove C-Clip retainers. With C-Clip removed axle’s side right out. Do Not damage bearings or seals when removing.Tools Req: Hammer/Mallet, Deep Sockets, Braker Bar, Ratchet Set,