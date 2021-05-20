Ohms on 5.0 Water Temp Sending Unit?

bacarruda

bacarruda

New Member
Nov 3, 2019
4
0
1
20
CA
What is the ohm range for the stock foxbody 302 water temp sending unit?

Looking at getting autometer gauges w/ their sending unit but will replace the stock one and want to know if it will read somewhat accurate on the stock gauges as well.
I can't run both because I already have a fan relay sending unit in the manifold, and have a thermostat housing with a port to put my gauge sending unit.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Engine Temp sending unit
Replies
3
Views
81
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Darter1585
D
93CalypsoConvert
Coolant Temp Sensor Help
Replies
2
Views
273
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
bchampion
'68 Cooling System Problem
Replies
1
Views
131
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
bchampion
bchampion
A
97 3.8l overheating
Replies
1
Views
347
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
Where to mount aftermarket water temp gauge
Replies
3
Views
271
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Top Bottom