Ohms on 5.0 Water Temp Sending Unit?

What is the ohm range for the stock foxbody 302 water temp sending unit?
Looking at getting autometer gauges w/ their sending unit but will replace the stock one and want to know if it will read somewhat accurate on the stock gauges as well.
I can't run both because I already have a fan relay sending unit in the manifold, and have a thermostat housing with a port to put my gauge sending unit.
Looking at getting autometer gauges w/ their sending unit but will replace the stock one and want to know if it will read somewhat accurate on the stock gauges as well.
I can't run both because I already have a fan relay sending unit in the manifold, and have a thermostat housing with a port to put my gauge sending unit.