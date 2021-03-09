Oil for Astro A5 transmission? Help pls!

My car has an A5 transmission but I can't find the required oil to change its fluid. Does anyone know where to get it or what I can substitute with? I don't know who to reach out to either as it looks like their main site is down.

I require Synergyn Syngear II.

This is what's needed:

We require the Customer run 2 Quarts of Synergyn Syngear II with approximately ½ - ¾ Quart of Mobil 1 Synthetic. We ask that the customer fill the Transmission with the Synergyn Syngear II 1st, and then “Top-Off” with Mobil 1 Synthetic ATF! Transmission Fluid should be changed every 15,000 Miles.
 

