Oil in Coolant

Hey Everyone,

I recently acquired a 1997 Cobra and have been using these forums frequently to troubleshoot as I learn.

Last week while doing normal city driving ... probably right around the time the car reached operating temperature or a little after, the oil pressure gauge started bouncing around. Pulled over immediately, the coolant expansion take was full of oil, had the car towed home. yesterday I drained a small amount of oil, did not see/feel/smell any coolant in the oil pan, ran compression tests on the motor, and everything looked good.

based on reading here, my next guess is maybe an o-ring or gasket on the oil cooler failed? Is there anything else I should be testing before assuming its that?

Next question, I really have no intention of pushing the car particularly hard/ tracking it. Does anyone have any thoughts or experience swapping out the Cobra oil filter adapter with one from a 2v and bypassing the cooler all together?

Last thought, The car has been in AZ it's entire life, i dont think it was driven more than a few thousand miles over the last couple of years. Are there any other small pieces of rubber that should be proactively replaced to avoid catistrophic failure ;)

I appreciate any input!
 
