Oil in Engine Valley below Intake Manifold

I have a 2000 GT 4.6L 5-Speed with 70,000+ miles. Under the intake manifold is a pool of oil setting in the engine valley. From where could this have come? My thoughts are an intake gasket leaked and oil from PCV system slowly leaked out under the intake air pressure. Don't know how long this has been happening. Just discovered it when I found oil on the garage floor and seems the oil in the valley was pushed out through to the rear by highway driving. Picture below without the intake. Thanks.
 

