Curious what everyone's thoughts on oil getting in the intake with the older (E6SE) lower intake design. Were the older lower intakes (86-93) subject to allowing more oil being sucked into the PCV than say (94/95) cars? I know they made improvements to the oil splash shield over the variations.



I recently did a top end rebuild on my 95 GTS. Went back to stock. I even bought a correct 94/95 upper intake, and came with a oem lower. I just presumed the lower was matching. It wasn't until after I installed everything I realized the lower was the older (E6SE) design (RF-E6SE-9K461-D3A). Problem is, I don't remember if mine had the splash shield or not. I know its supposed to, but I just can't remember if it was there. I know I took a picture of it once, but of course can't find it now and I don't want to take the intake off just to look underneath.



I'm trying to figure out why I am getting a decent amount of oil sucked through the pcv, more than before the rebuild. Before it was a Edelbrock upper/lower, which had a minimal splash shield, just like the oem E6SE has. Now, how do I know I'm getting oil? Before the rebuild, I installed a oil catch can and observed a very slight amount every month or so. After rebuild, seems like an ounce every 100 miles. Plus each time I take the upper intake off I can see traces of oil going down the runners. Its not dripping, but its there.



The pcv is brand new with maybe 2k miles on it. It was on there when I had the Edelbrock setup. But I also had a e303 cam then and was definitely making less vacuum at idle. Now, same pcv setup, but have a oem replacement cam, making the expected draw at the intake. I have Fox valve covers and the oil fill neck has the line running to the air intake. That was like that before and after the rebuild but no signs of oil going through that. I thought about the potential 'worn ring' scenario but the car is low miles (57k) so I would doubt it, but can't rule anything out.



It's not affecting the car's driveability or anything. It seems to run & idle just fine, but does smell a little. I'm sure that's the smell of oil burning up as its being sucked in. Just curious some thoughts on what might be typical causes.