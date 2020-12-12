The day started with the goal of replacing a suspect EGR valve. There was a pretty serious amount of soot in the upper intake manifold as well so I decided to remove that and hopefully give a good clean. When I pulled the upper intake, I noticed some oil dripping out of the vacuum lines connected to the back of it. Thoughts on this? Could this be a sign of a bad PCV valve?

Lower intake manifold is also coated in black deposits, so I'm playing with the idea of removing that too.



I'd appreciate some advice on how to clean these, looked at a few online resources already - but what do you guys recommend? Cleaning it while it's off the engine with degreaser or carb cleaner? Running a bunch of seafoam through it? I've got some time before new gaskets arrive so open to ideas.

Thoughts on the oil coming out the vacuum hose and sources of oil that could be getting into the intake manifold?