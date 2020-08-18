Engine Oil leak when taking corners hard

Diesel1277

Diesel1277

New Member
Sep 26, 2019
13
0
1
23
Tolland ct
Hey guys, I’ve been having an oil leak that only leaks when I take a corner hard and from what I assume is the oil moving to the side of the engine and out somewhere, I have a full rebuild top to bottom with felpro gaskets. I don’t have any leaks when it runs sitting still or on a casual drive but I’m trying to make it into a drift car which makes the issue very important to address. At first I thought it was the distributor o-ring so I got a new one and that didn’t help, I checked valve covers and lower intake which didn’t help either. The oil likes to puddle up on the waterpump so I know it’s above that and it leaks a crazy amount when it does. It’s not the breather on the valve cover either as I have a filter on it and the filter is free of
 

