IhatethePackers
New Member
-
- Sep 2, 2011
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hey everyone, bit of a noobie
have a powerdyne SC 94.
just noticed a small dime size drop of oil?
driver side fender in front of the wheel, it looks like it’s dripping down the plastic molding that sits inside the fender under the CAI.
Any thoughts, assistance, costs? Thanks everyone.
have a powerdyne SC 94.
just noticed a small dime size drop of oil?
driver side fender in front of the wheel, it looks like it’s dripping down the plastic molding that sits inside the fender under the CAI.
Any thoughts, assistance, costs? Thanks everyone.
Attachments
-
363.9 KB Views: 4
-
346.6 KB Views: 4
-
205.6 KB Views: 4