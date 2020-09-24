Oil leak?

Hey everyone, bit of a noobie

have a powerdyne SC 94.

just noticed a small dime size drop of oil?
driver side fender in front of the wheel, it looks like it’s dripping down the plastic molding that sits inside the fender under the CAI.
Any thoughts, assistance, costs? Thanks everyone.
 

Initial thoughts are that there might be too much oil on your filter element or that you need an in-line air/oil separator at the vacuum line that routes into the intake tract.
 
