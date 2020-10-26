Oil pressure dips to zero for split second when shifting into reverse

My 1993 mustang does something that is driving me a little nuts. It has a fresh built 306/AOD running a PimpXS megasquirt system. Car runs good, idles fine and generally has good oil pressure. I have the stock oil "gauge" and an autometer analog oil pressure gauge installed. When at idle, in Park and I shift into Reverse the idle drops slightly as would be expected but the "stock dash oil gauge" drops to dead zero for a split second and then right back to normal. Looking at my autometer gauge it has a very very slight fluctuation when this happens, but it shows good pressure. It kind of feels like the gauge thinks the engine is about to stall, but it isn't. I know I shouldn't have much faith in that stock dash unit but it bugs me that it does this. It seems like when the RPM dips below say 850 it has this effect on the gauge. It never stays at the zero for more than a split second. Anyone have any idea what might be happening?



Thanks



Chris