oil pressure drops as car warms up.

I went out and got an autometer oil pressure guage from autozone and installed it last night. On my way to work this morning the oil pressure was at 25 psi at idle when the engine was cold. As the engine heated up it droped to zero at idle. I only live 5 miles from work, it only takes me about 10 min to get here. It idles right at 600-700 rpm. If I raise the rpm to 900-1000 oil pressure will rise to about 20 psi when the engine is hot. at 3000 rpm cold it is at 40 psi, when hot it is only at 30 psi. I normally use 10w-30 but because of the pressure drop I tried 20w-50(at my last oil change) with the same low oil pressure result. I change my own oil every 3000miles. I use quality Valvaline oil and fram oil filters only. Any other suggestions to my problem would be very helpfull.