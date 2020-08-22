Engine Oil pressure fluctuations

Took my 93 out for a weekend trip and noticed the oil pressure gauge fluctuating. Normally while going down the highway the gauge is one notch above half. I happened to look at it and caught it reading just above the red and then it jumped back up to normal. I started watching it more often and it does it randomly. 95% of the time it’s good. 78000 miles but I have only had it for the last 10000. Oil level is good. Any ideas or common problems that would cause this? What steps should I take to track the problem down?
 

