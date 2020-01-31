Hi Guys

Have an '88 5.0L. Battery died, turned it over and it just clicked. Did this a few times and each time the gauges go to their lowest point and it appears they are "under stress" with intermittent power (when it clicks). After I put the new battery in, the oil pressure gauge is not longer reading true. It will hunt from high to very low intermittently. I changed the sending unit, oil filter etc no change/improvement. I hooked up a mechanical oil pressure gauge and there's lots of pressure and it's steady as a rock. The solid oil pressure isn't a surprise as this is a very original low mile car that's never been driven hard. I'm confident I did something to the gauge when I turned the car over with a dead battery. My question is how to best fix this? Do I just swap out the gauge or is there another fix?



Thanks