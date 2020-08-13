Oil pressure Guage sender question

1

1995 5.0 vert

New Member
Mar 12, 2019
7
0
1
20
Mesa az
So i decided to get 2 gauges for the, A pillar of my 95, 1 coolant temp and 1 oil pressure, both of them ford racing gauges, i took them to the shop to get installed and so close to being done the guy tells me i have the wrong “oil pressure sending unit”. Has anybody done this same install please tell me which oil pressure unit you have!
 

revhead347

revhead347

My mission is to out curmudgeon you
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,251
1,125
214
40
Acworth, GA
That's a very specific question, and I doubt you will get an answer here. Your best option is to call Ford Performance tech and ask them. Customer service is there for a reason.

Kurt
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,944
14,191
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Sigh... The amount of “ I should stick to buying a Hyundai“ just screams from the rooftops.

A short sweep gauge needle moves 270 degrees. A full sweep gauge moves the needle about 330 degrees. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist any amount of computing to gather the necessary info to find “ the needle in the haystack”
1. What brand are the gauges. The brand, and style solves the problem.
if not readily available...
2. Are they new?...if so the answer to the dilemma is in that box. They call them........instructions.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,339
5,601
193
polk county florida
1995 5.0 vert said:
Dude really? yes they are brand new almost 100$ a piece, im just here to find the part i need Mr. “Know it all”
Click to expand...
I have used many brands of oil pressure gauges including Ford Racing, never had that problem, did the shop install them and they didn't work?
A gauge install is a basic diy job, Mr. "Know it all" has likely installed several dozen just in your lifetime.
He probably has what you need in a box on a shelf in his garage.
Ford Racing will have the part you need if the gauge was shipped with the wrong sending unit.
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,944
14,191
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
1995 5.0 vert said:
Dude really? yes they are brand new almost 100$ a piece, im just here to find the part i need Mr. “Know it all”
Click to expand...
And you think somehow, without brand and model number number information, somebody here is just gonna sht out that answer?
What “brand“ are they if they’re brand new then?

Here ya go speed racer...Look what I found for you.

I used....GOOGLE, and typed “ ford racing gauges”

Gauges - Ford Racing

AutoMeter Ford Racing gauges, Ford Racing gauges, Ford Racing
www.autometer.com www.autometer.com

And...... ( here‘s the really good part). When you find the gauge you have, and you click on it..another page pops up..that says “additional notes“.
And when you click on that.......

Sitting right there,.... at the top of that page....a sender model number. :eek:

Imagine that....” Ford racing gauges“ made by the largest gauge maker on the freakin planet....made by Autometer, and not made by Ford, Ford motorsports, or Ford racing.
 
Last edited:
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,991
2,319
174
Mililani, Hawaii
People who don't know as much as you Mike love being talked down in a condescending manner. I'm sure it makes their day. The guy is new here, we know nothing about him, how about just help....or don't help but leave the "indy" comments out. They really serve no purpose.

Chris
 
africansnowowl

africansnowowl

Member
Apr 29, 2020
63
22
18
37
San Antonio
Those Ford Racing gauges don't ship with a sending unit? I just bought an Autometer Phantom gauge set a few weeks ago and the oil psi gauge came with a sending unit...
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,944
14,191
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Mstng93SSP said:
People who don't know as much as you Mike love being talked down in a condescending manner. I'm sure it makes their day. The guy is new here, we know nothing about him, how about just help....or don't help but leave the "indy" comments out. They really serve no purpose.

Chris
Click to expand...
I doubt that there isn't a 20 year old on this planet that doesn't know what google is..
Then there are those that expect everything to be done for them so that they don't have to. Its one thing when a mechanical issue stumps a new kid thats trying, its another when someone else can't be bothered to do a simple Google search.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,062
9,315
224
Massachusetts
Didn’t the sending unit come with the gusge?

There really isn’t a “short” sweep or “long” sweep sender. The sender has a specific resistance that the gusge reads and then can output based on the needle.

Now, the sender can be in the wrong resistance range, but if it came new in the box this is highly u likely.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
