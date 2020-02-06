Does anyone know if you can tap a oil pressure gauge where that plug is below? I believe it’s a 3/8 plug just like the oil pressure sender. Would be nice if I don’t have to tee off the sender.
Attachments
-
217.2 KB Views: 1
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Oil Pressure Guage Question
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|A
|Oil Pressure Guage
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|Oil Pressure Idiot Light 2007 Gt/cs
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|3
|A
|Oil Pressure Guage
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|K
|Oil Pressure Switch - Always Open Of Closed Circuit? - Adding Mech. Guage
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|2