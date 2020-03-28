Oil Pressure Issue

So I am having issues with my oil pressure, noticed while driving home that it was dead empty, as i was pulling over it jumped back up to normal range and from there it began to go back and forth. I did have my timing chain guide break and i just replaced that today, driving the car and noticed it still doing it. Pulled over and sat for a second, started driving again and from 1st to 3rd gear it held good oil pressure readings, once i went past 3200 rpms or would go up to 4th, it would drop again dead empty. Does anybody have any ideas as to what this could be? Anything helps, thanks in advance.
 

