Oil Pressure Question

I have recently bought a 93 fox body, which originally had a 2.3. The previous owner built and swapped a carbureted 5.0 in. The motor is very healthy, nice little cam, clean build, looks good. I do have one concern about the engine, the oil pressure. Cold idle is 40, hot idle is 15. Lifters don't tick, no abnormal noise. PO claims it has a melling oil pump. There is no metal shavings in the oil (there was the normal break-in metal you can expect on first oil change). Around 2000 rpm, it goes to about 60 psi hot or cold. Is this normal? Tested with a mechanical gauge.