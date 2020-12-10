Oil Pressure Question

I have recently bought a 93 fox body, which originally had a 2.3. The previous owner built and swapped a carbureted 5.0 in. The motor is very healthy, nice little cam, clean build, looks good. I do have one concern about the engine, the oil pressure. Cold idle is 40, hot idle is 15. Lifters don't tick, no abnormal noise. PO claims it has a melling oil pump. There is no metal shavings in the oil (there was the normal break-in metal you can expect on first oil change). Around 2000 rpm, it goes to about 60 psi hot or cold. Is this normal? Tested with a mechanical gauge.
 

It sounds like the bearings are a bit worn, but 15 hot at idle will still be fine. How much does the pressure go up as the rpms go up?
 
Sounds fine for a worn engine. If compression and leak down tests are good, I’d drive it, saving for or bench building (racing) an eventual replacement.
 
That’s the part that bothers me. It’s a fresh engine. It has great compression. I think the owner put oversized bearings in. Oh well I’ll keep driving it and not try to worry too much.
 
