John Dirks Jr
there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
-
- Jun 28, 2013
-
- 2,956
-
- 1,279
-
- 174
-
- 57
I’m want to replace a suspected wonky oil pressure sender. The stock one I’m removing is a larger metal canister type. The standard motor products replacement part available at Rock Auto looks different. The case looks smaller and is plastic.
Is this replacement part the correct one even though it looks different? Here’s my stock one and the pic of replacement under it.
Is this replacement part the correct one even though it looks different? Here’s my stock one and the pic of replacement under it.