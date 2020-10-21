Hey all!



My oil pressure sensor went out on my 90 Fox coupe and I ordered a new motorcraft one online for a 1990. What came in the mail is a different one than I currently have on there. I got the SW-2178-A, which after researching says it fits the 1990's with the "light". My questions is: will it still give a pressure reading to my gauge? They don't seem too complicated and the sensors apply across multiple years, so I was thinking of giving it a shot unless any of you say it won't work.



Thanks!