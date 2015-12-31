Engine Oil Pump Driveshaft Is Loose

OneWheelPeel

OneWheelPeel

Active Member
Dec 23, 2015
249
42
48
North Carolina
So im doing an intake install and when i went to put the distributor in, I noticed the oil pump driveshaft isnt standing straight up anymore. I tried putting Vaseline around it to make it stand up but im still having trouble getting the ditributor to sit down all the way.. there is still a small gap at the base. What should i do?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,437
2,869
234
74
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
That generally means that the pump shaft isn't seated in the oil pump...

Actually there is supposed to be a spring clip washer on the oil pump shaft that butts up against the top of the crankcase. It's purpose is to keep the oil pump shaft from coming out when you remove the distributor.
images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSuereUznTXSSlkUX_1lQF436nUtTEl3vW2skXd4GJxm6U-XS30YQ.jpg


Otherwise...
That is what chewing gum is for...

Clean the shaft end where it sticks in the distributor, and clean the socket with some acetone or brake parts cleaner. Chew up some gum and stick it in the socket on the bottom of the distributor shaft. Stick the oil pump shaft in the gummed socket. Give it several healthy shakes; it should not come out. Install the distributor, you may have to turn the rotor to get the shaft to fit into the oil pump.

If you don't want to gum up the works, a 12" long piece of 1/4" thin wall vacuum tubing will slide over the shaft and hold onto it. A long, thin rod inserted into the tubing will enable you to remove the tubing once the pump shaft is in place. Push on the rod and pull on the tubing. Again, you may have to turn the tubing to get the shaft to mate up with the socket in the oil pump.

Solution for fixing an oil pump shaft that isn't engaging the pump but didn't fall down into the oil pan.
Watch ALL the video, it is a little long, but well worth your time.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1yo0K4xIHA
 
  • Like
Reactions: stykthyn and OneWheelPeel
A

AbhorrentSpecies

Member
Jun 14, 2020
78
6
18
34
Las Vegas
jrichker said:
That generally means that the pump shaft isn't seated in the oil pump...

Actually there is supposed to be a spring clip washer on the oil pump shaft that butts up against the top of the crankcase. It's purpose is to keep the oil pump shaft from coming out when you remove the distributor.
images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSuereUznTXSSlkUX_1lQF436nUtTEl3vW2skXd4GJxm6U-XS30YQ.jpg


Otherwise...
That is what chewing gum is for...

Clean the shaft end where it sticks in the distributor, and clean the socket with some acetone or brake parts cleaner. Chew up some gum and stick it in the socket on the bottom of the distributor shaft. Stick the oil pump shaft in the gummed socket. Give it several healthy shakes; it should not come out. Install the distributor, you may have to turn the rotor to get the shaft to fit into the oil pump.

If you don't want to gum up the works, a 12" long piece of 1/4" thin wall vacuum tubing will slide over the shaft and hold onto it. A long, thin rod inserted into the tubing will enable you to remove the tubing once the pump shaft is in place. Push on the rod and pull on the tubing. Again, you may have to turn the tubing to get the shaft to mate up with the socket in the oil pump.

Solution for fixing an oil pump shaft that isn't engaging the pump but didn't fall down into the oil pan.
Watch ALL the video, it is a little long, but well worth your time.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1yo0K4xIHA
Click to expand...
This trick is great. I used a straw and a skinny paint brush. Hah
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G 65 Still in lap, oil pump driveshaft issue 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 12
JasinC19 Oil pump driveshaft collar position Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Zero Signal Oil pump driveshaft length? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
juiced_94gt ARP Oil pump driveshaft...is it a DIRECT REPLACEMENT with a MSD dizzy??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
T '89 GT Oil Pump DriveShaft Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Distributer won't sit flush - oil pump driveshaft installed incorrectly? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
1 FRPP Oil Pump Driveshaft Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
1 Stock or Chromoly Oil Pump Driveshaft? Stock Motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
1 Stock 351W, Chromoly Oil Pump Driveshaft? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
88_GT_5_oh oil pump driveshaft Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
R Intermediate driveshaft length (oil pump) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Jason 302 FRPP Oil Pump Driveshaft help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
latham83 Oil Pump Driveshaft Install! Confused and need help fast! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M need tips on oil pump driveshaft install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M oil pump driveshaft ???'s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Hello new Mustang owner here The Welcome Wagon 1
trlps_ Oil Pressure Issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
ragtop88 Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Engine 347 Stoker What oil pan, pickup, and pump? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
S Oil pump gears for a 2002 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Dan2017 Engine To replace the oil pump or not replace the oil pump, that is the question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Engine 1999 Mustang V6 / Engine is Tapping but Not Knocking goes away after 1 - 5 mins idling / Possible Oil Pump? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
87 black gt Oil pump 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Rusty67 Replacing Ac Pump - Do I Need To Add Pag Oil To My Pump? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Dreams2Reality SOLD F/s: Brand New Mmr Billet Oil Pump Gears (11-17 5.0) Engine and Power Adder 1
Dreams2Reality SOLD F/s: Brand New Mmr Billet Oil Pump Gears (11-17 5.0) Engine and Power Adder 1
Megan Johnson Help! Can't Get My Distributor Back In! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
sen2two Oil Pump Slowly Dying? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
S Stroker Build Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 47
bbredstang Oil Pump Locked Up And These Were In The Pan - Ideas? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
15GTrob Oil Pump Gears Or Harmonic Balancer? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 11
Brian Berthold Engine Oil Pump Question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
B Tss Billet Oil Pump Gears 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
krazedstang High Volume Oil Pump Worth It? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
silviapunk1987 302 Swapped 240sx Need Dry Sump Pump Drive Specs Or Oil Help Plz Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
JarheadMP Oil Pump Shaft Issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
O Change Out Distributor Now The Oil Pump Not Working 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J 351 High Volume Oil Pump On A 5.0? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
8 High Volume Oil Pump Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
srtthis Pressure Relief In Oil Pump? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
tca7291 Seized Oil Pump... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
from6to8 Priming The Oil Pump Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
J Engine Oil Pump, Engine In Car. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Dusten Hammond Engine Clearance Issue With Melling Oil Pump Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
deathb4dismount Fox Estimate Shop Costs To Pull Oil Pan/new Oil Pump 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
S 2003 3.8 Oil Pump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Scavenger Oil Pump 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
D Heavy Vibration @ 3-3500 After Changing Oil Pump Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
horse sence Melling oil pump broke like candy cane Classic Mustang Specific Tech 23
R oil pump SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom