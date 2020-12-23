Oil pump wont prime with zero oil pressure after engine rebuild

I'm in need of help ASAP.



I rebuilt my 302, did some bolt ons, including a CAM E303. I followed everything installation wise to an absolute T. Minus priming my oil pump. I put a high volume one from Mulling on it. Rookie mistake I know. But it is my first rebuild. I get 1 mistake right?



Okay so I primed the oil pump for over 40 mins CCW (knew i was screwed because 5-10mins is the norm for oil to come up) and got no oil coming from the rods or rockers. Removed all applicable parts and did the whole starter "trick" and still no luck. I even did the starter and drill trick.



What do I do? Pull the pan and replace the brand new pump? Check somewhere for something? I did my timing gear and chain settup the way it was calling for it to be installed. I cleaned all passage of where oil would travel.



Oh and BTW I found out I had no oil going to the rockers because I had a knock. Car ran dry for 10 mins . SOMEONE PLEASE HELP ME