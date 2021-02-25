Ok, who's selling their pride and joy?

1988 Ford Mustang · Convertible 2D 1988 5.0 automatic mustang convertible.custom body work and paint.new interior Few scratches and dings.no tire kickers or free test rides .if seriously interested bring cash only .clean title in...

Just ran across this beauty on FB Marketplace......$13,500 gets you in the driver seat. No lowballing, free rides, or tire kickers!!!Definitely not my style.