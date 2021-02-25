Ok, who's selling their pride and joy?

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Just ran across this beauty on FB Marketplace...... :confused:

$13,500 gets you in the driver seat. No lowballing, free rides, or tire kickers!!! :eek:

1988 Ford Mustang · Convertible 2D

1988 5.0 automatic mustang convertible.custom body work and paint.new interior Few scratches and dings.no tire kickers or free test rides .if seriously interested bring cash only .clean title in...
1614296399606.png


1614296420836.png


1614296460717.png


1614296484272.png


Definitely not my style. :puke:

:flame:
 
Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Looks like he left the gangsta lean on his drivers seat! Fits the car. :cool: :notnice: Not my style either
 
