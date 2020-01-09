Old and New Member!

Good eventing all, I think I used to go by speed38stang or something like that years ago. I have had 4 Mustangs in my life(37yrsOLD) previous to my girl Louise. I had three V6’s and one 2007 GT, Screaming Yellow. Beautiful and wonderful vehicle. I am from a FORD family overall ; however, my mother tends to do LEXUS. I loved my Mustangs growing up and now I have a Race Red Mustang GT Roush here in CALI. Of course I purchhased on the east coast due to taxes and their emission standards here are ridiculous.Thank goodness this chick is Military and I can register there instead of Cali. My hubby and I are both Ford people at heart. He owns a 2013 Ford Raptor...aka the real one and now I own my dream car...Red Roush!!! Look forward to getting more engaged on my engine and any issues and solutions others have been privy to.R,Macy PeckPrevious Macy JasonPrevious Macy Tumblin