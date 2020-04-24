Old Blue Won't Start

Good morning Stallions & Fillies -
Longtime reader, newbie poster.

PROBLEM; 2007 4.0 5-speed will not start by turning the key.

I can start it easily by giving it a little push, then pop the clutch.
Starts right up and runs like a scalded dog!
.
New battery, Alternator, key FOBs, ground wire.
Checked Clutch safety switch, it's fine.
Had a new starter 2 yrs ago ....
I thought it might be that, but I don't even get a click when I turn the key.

ANY suggestions folks????
 

