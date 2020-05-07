Old Foxbody owner looking to own again.

Hi Everyone,My name is Paul and I live in Reno, NV. I used to own an 89 GT Hatchback in the 90's when I was in my 20's and then got married at 25 and had to sell her due to moving to San Diego and the stricter smog policies. She was slightly modified without cats and that was around 2001. Anyway I am looking to get back into the game of owning a Fox and would really like a clean, stock, untouched GT again. I know they are hard to come by but I am hoping in time I will find one on here are anywhere else. I keep seeing these YouTubers purchasing ones for under 10K even though they might need some love, I don't understand how they are finding these? Does anyone have any insight? Thanks and I look forward to future interactions on here.