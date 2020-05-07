Old Foxbody owner looking to own again.

S

SierraAvenger

New Member
May 7, 2020
1
0
1
45
Reno, NV
Hi Everyone, :coff:

My name is Paul and I live in Reno, NV. I used to own an 89 GT Hatchback in the 90's when I was in my 20's and then got married at 25 and had to sell her due to moving to San Diego and the stricter smog policies. She was slightly modified without cats and that was around 2001. Anyway I am looking to get back into the game of owning a Fox and would really like a clean, stock, untouched GT again. I know they are hard to come by but I am hoping in time I will find one on here are anywhere else. I keep seeing these YouTubers purchasing ones for under 10K even though they might need some love, I don't understand how they are finding these? Does anyone have any insight? Thanks and I look forward to future interactions on here. :nice:
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K My old foxbody = totaled 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
V A 20 year old car, with many faults! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Silver Bullitt Old Blue Won't Start 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
F Electrical New ride - old keyless start problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
skiwesser11 Suspension Redoing 30 year old front suspension, need advise please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
M New member, from Vancouver metro area and getting back collector cars, in British Columbia if you have a car 25 years old will qualify as a collector The Welcome Wagon 5
Mstng93SSP I couldn't take the drone....maybe I'm old... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 71
C Bringing an old 289 back to life 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
A New Guy, Old Car The Welcome Wagon 3
F Old Member Renewed The Welcome Wagon 7
Sycophuk New to forum , old with a Stang . The Welcome Wagon 3
LonnieLouise Old and New Member! The Welcome Wagon 4
79pace Old New Person here The Welcome Wagon 13
F How to unstick 10 year old engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
S new Old guy The Welcome Wagon 3
R Can anyone ID these old Ford disc brakes? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Solid E Reunited with old friend The Welcome Wagon 2
M Progress Thread '67 Mustang 351C > C4 trans > Clueless 21 year old 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
J New member, old ride The Welcome Wagon 1
geoklass Exhaust The age old header question: How Big? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
usaf_branham Thinking about buying my old car back 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
MrPerfect2 Refinished old cracking and peeling steering wheel leather 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
O Best Cams for Old Muscle car sound? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
twogts4us Out with the old, in with the new 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
L Old man with a 1983 GLX Convertable The Welcome Wagon 2
lxhatch91 Old ford heads on fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
DAJ352 Old School 5.0 Very cool stuff from the early days of the movement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
xracer22 Old school tech help?? Conversion harness?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
9 Creaking(like a old bed/door) in front end SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
S 2001 GT "Old Car Jostle" 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
G Hi new to forums and new to my V6 13 hoping to make friends and talk mustangs old and new. :) The Welcome Wagon 1
FastDriver Fox Poll: Which wheel do you like more. Black ponies or old unknown wheels? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 43
dustoff74 Old timer new to the Forum 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
H New/old member The Welcome Wagon 2
J 19 years old monthly, insurance and monthly payments The Welcome Wagon 0
T Old gearhead The Welcome Wagon 1
A Old guy new member The Welcome Wagon 1
BlakeusMaximus This poor old Cobra... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Anyone have an old ecu? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
G Getting a new/old 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 3
T WTB/Trade Looking for my old fox! 1990 mustang gt Ultra blue two tone! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
S Old motor head re-energized by project fox body The Welcome Wagon 4
7-UP BILL For Sale Old Mustang Magazines for sale. Other Classifieds 1
M Old dude but new to fixing my car after decades of ECMs! The Welcome Wagon 1
P Gearhead, new to the old? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Blucifer99 Fox The aged old question "trickflow 170/58 or afr165/58" 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
C Hello from Texas. I am an old Street Rod builder who got serious about Mustangs years ago. The Welcome Wagon 5
F Engine 1990 Mustang GT - Floor pan rust question, old diablo chip Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
89Stang Old member making a return! The Welcome Wagon 4
C Old dude with an 08 GT The Welcome Wagon 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom