I have MM&FF from 1991to 2007. Super Ford and Super Ford and 5.0 after they merged. Mustang Monthly in same time frame. I have Jan. 1995 issue Mustang Monthly article on Carroll Shelby signed by him at Atlanta SAAC Convention MINT condition. All other magazines are nearly mint. A few have creased edges. Would prefer to sell in yearly blocks. I also have 1994 Mustang (salesmans books). Not given to public. Have Motor Trend insert copies for 1994 Mustang introduction. Whatever your interested in, I will get photos for you. I have 15 years of MCA's club magazine. Price depends on what you want. I am negotiable. Early 1990's Muscle Car review until they ceased printing in late 90's with early logo. Only printed 6 months a year then. I'm in South New Jersey. Will ship on your dime.