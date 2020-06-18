I'm on a "vacation" of sorts due to the Corona and visiting friends and family in Iowa. I'm staying with my sister and she breaks out an old photo album and says if there's anything in it that I want to go through it and help myself. In going through it I found a pic of an old II that I swapped the 2.3 4 speed for a 302 4 speed and added a set of wheels and tires I had. It was my sister's car that she got because someone owed her money, so technically it wasn't one of mine, but I did the swap with parts I had laying around. She ended up selling it and making more than what was owed. She tells me every once in a while that she should've kept it. But in the pic is my brother in law and 2 of my nieces, both of whom now have babies of their own. It's really too bad I can't find more pics of this one, it was pretty nice!