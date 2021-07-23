LILCBRA
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
-
- Dec 6, 2005
-
- 3,161
-
- 2,330
-
- 174
-
- 49
Since I'm in the middle of swilling and cleaning my carport I started cleaning out one of my old tool boxes that I've not really used since probably 2005 or 6. I found these old pics along with a few others inside. Here's my car as LIL-PROJECT before it became LILCBRA..... These were probably taken sometime in 2003?
I have more old pics that I should probably upload so they don't get lost, either through age or by me misplacing them. Maybe one of these days I'll get to it..... Hell, maybe I could post them here as a retro-progress thread or something?
I have more old pics that I should probably upload so they don't get lost, either through age or by me misplacing them. Maybe one of these days I'll get to it..... Hell, maybe I could post them here as a retro-progress thread or something?