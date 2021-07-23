Since I'm in the middle of swilling and cleaning my carport I started cleaning out one of my old tool boxes that I've not really used since probably 2005 or 6. I found these old pics along with a few others inside. Here's my car as LIL-PROJECT before it became LILCBRA.....These were probably taken sometime in 2003?I have more old pics that I should probably upload so they don't get lost, either through age or by me misplacing them. Maybe one of these days I'll get to it..... Hell, maybe I could post them here as a retro-progress thread or something?