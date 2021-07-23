Old pics

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,161
2,330
174
49
Marietta, Ga
Since I'm in the middle of swilling and cleaning my carport I started cleaning out one of my old tool boxes that I've not really used since probably 2005 or 6. I found these old pics along with a few others inside. Here's my car as LIL-PROJECT before it became LILCBRA..... ;) These were probably taken sometime in 2003?

IMG_20210721_202801__01.jpg
IMG_20210721_202809__01.jpg


I have more old pics that I should probably upload so they don't get lost, either through age or by me misplacing them. Maybe one of these days I'll get to it..... Hell, maybe I could post them here as a retro-progress thread or something? :rlaugh:
 

