OMG!! Passenger side manifold cracked on 2000 3.8

Knew I had a crack, just wasn’t aware once I pulled it off exactly how bad it was cracked. It was cracked from where the normal ones are but literally cracked almost in a 360 degree area. We went to the pick a part yesterday and dug through about 6 mustangs looking for one. Found one that was really nice, couldn’t see any cracks, worked for forever getting it off due to how high they have these jacked up, got it off, all nice and proud, then brother goes son of a biotch. This one had a crack right in the back where you couldn’t see it from any angle. Found another one, fought it and finally got it out, got home and reinstalled it. I’m seriously thinking now after all the bs EGR stuff in the way about doing an EGR delete. Anyone have any problems doing one of these on a 99-04 3.8? I can get the block off plate, and the plug for the exhaust pipe, but has anyone had any adverse effects afterwards from doing this? I plan on keeping all of it in the shop, but wanted to know someone’s thoughts on doing the delete. I’m doing it mainly to clean up the engine bay a bit, and making it easier on the passenger side to work on stuff.