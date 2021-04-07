On3 customer service....wow...they need some help

I am installing my on3 turbo on my fox. I was having trouble with the pipe that comes off the intercooler and runs up into the passengers fender and connects with the pipe going through the hole and to the throttle body. The tube off the intercooler connects to the mass air meter (I think), and the other end of the mass air meter connects to the pipe that continues up and into the engine compartment where it connects the soft 90 to the throttle body. Is this correct? There is a gap between my pipes which I figure accommodates a mass air meter, but I have a megasquirt which is speed density and don't use a mass air meter. So I called On3 to ask if there were two different length pipes, one for mass air and one for a speed density setup. The call was....ummmmm...interesting. I call and a guy answers phone by saying "hello?" I'm thinking "did I just call my dad by mistake?" I ask, "is this on3?" "He says yeah...On3." So, I ask about the mass air meter being mounted mid stream in the intake tube and if this could be why I have the 4 inch space between the pipes. He immediately tells me I must have messed up the install and probably have the pipes in the wrong place??. He starts telling me very sternly that they DO NOT make a system where the mass air meter is mounted in stream of the intake tubes with soft couplers. He goes on about how they make a flange, make a rectangular cut, yada yada....by this time I'm lost. So I get tired of arguing the point and ask if a 4 inch long soft coupler between the pipes would work. He says yes. I ask if they have one and he says "it shows we have 3, but we have a stack of orders here so they are probably spoken for." I say "can you check? I will buy one if you have one?" He then tells no, he's sure they are spoken for and I can find the same thing on ebay. Wow..........