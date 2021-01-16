On3 or A Trim?

Through a lot of dealings I have ended up with an on3 turbo setup which is new. It was mocked up on an engine stand but never ran. I also just ended up getting a used Vortech V1 A trim setup (all brackets, head unit etc.) My 93 coupe has a rebuilt 306 with all forged lower end and TFS 11R heads. I run a megasquirt Pimp XS system on the car. This is just a cruiser, no racing. I'm torn on which setup to use. The turbo is nice but would involve more fab type work than the Vortech. Any suggestions?ThanksChris