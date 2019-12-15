On3 Performance Install Tips

I am in the process of installing my single forward facing front mount turbo kit from On3 Performance. Below is a list of things that I came across along the way and hopefully they will help someone else. As I keep installing the kit I will keep adding to the list. Sorry that there are no progress pics. I don't have the time to take pics and work since I have VERY limited wrench time. SO, here goes:1. Obviously, you will need the tubular front end kit. I prefer the UPR stuff. I matched it with the Strange single adjustable shocks and struts with the UPR rear coil over kit. You MUST use Fox body shocks and struts or, you will bottom out on the SN95 ones.2. Do the exhaust manifolds with the K member out of the car. Trust me. I tried with the new K member in and I gave up. This way you can raise and lower the engine as needed to allow you adequate space.3. Replace the oil pan gasket while you have the k member out of the car.4. I would recommend spending the money on the upgraded oil filter relocating kit. There is nothing wrong with the included one but, the upgraded one is better quality and I think it looks better.5. Install the oil return fitting into the oil pan while you have the pan out of the car. I tossed the oil return fitting for the oil pan and ordered one of these no weld/tap fittings instead:6. Remove the sway bar while you install the kit. Trust me on this one. Besides, you get new extended length end links in the kit.7. When doing the exhaust, remove the motor mounts and starter for added room. I unbolted the a/c compressor too. I didn't really need to but, it did help.8. Replace the motor mounts. Period. Unless they are fairly new, replace them while you have the access and room. I found both of mine were bad.9. Throw away the supplied exhaust manifold gaskets. They are garbage and On3 even recommends replacing them in their instructions. I used the FelPro ones.10. Throw away the new exhaust nuts/washers supplied with the kit. Replace all the exhaust studs and nuts with new ones. The parts store has them in the HELP section.11. You will need to remove about an inch of the flange on the drivers side manifold to allow for clearance the dipstick tube.12. You can use the factory exhaust studs and lock nuts on each side except for 1 on each side. It's so tight on those 2 primaries that you can't even put one of the supplied bolts in.a. I was not about to take a hammer to brand new headers. I remedied this by taking an old exhaust stud that came of with the nut intact. I used it for reference for length. I took one of the new studs and tightened down a factory lock nut to the proper length. I then took a hack saw and cut off the excess length. I removed the lock nut. I took the new shorted stud and installed in the manifold from the back side of it. I then put the nut back on and tightened it down flush to where it was cut off. Now, the stud/nut is on the manifold and cant come out. Repeat the process for the other one on the other sideb. When installing the manifolds, start the pre installed stud/nut by hand first. Once you get that one going, the rest will go right on with no problem.13. I replaced the upstream O2 sensors just because I had a lot of miles on mine. The passenger side will fit no problem. The driver side will need an extension or, I made an extension from the wires cut off one of the old sensors in my old X pipe. On a side note, the O2 sensors will be much easier to service with the turbo kit installed.14. The kit comes with a EGR delete plate. Don't order one like I did. Oops.15. The fuel pump requires some more electrical work than just a plug and play so, I ordered a better one that was plug and play.16. Spend the money on the welding service for the MAF upgrade. They mount it right in the factory location on the intake tube.17. Use copper RTV on everything you can.18. Paint the headers. I just did black to help keep the rust to a minimum.That's it for now. I'll add some more as I keep going. Hope this helps someone out in the future!