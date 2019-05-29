ON3 turbo boost help!?

I agree with Mike and Jose.Only things that haven't been brought up: a bad reading, which would come as a result of a bad gauge/sensor or a bad line to the gauge/sensor. This has happened to me when the boost signal line laid over onto a header, though I'm fortunate that I have 2 boost sensors on my car and could spot the discrepancy right away. Also, an obstruction in the intake tract somewhere before the sensor or in the exhaust before the turbine could dampen boost. Has it ever run right, or is it a new system? The mesh flex pipe on the exhaust side of the On3 was known for fraying. I believe it was on the crossover tube. This was years ago, but check if your kit has one. It's a known weak point. An exhaust shop should be able to weld a fixed pipe in its place."On3" is your biggest problem...ty parts across the board, but you get what you pay for. If you're using the BS On3 wastegate, get rid of it. If it's not your problem now, it will be, eventually. Then you'll have a shortblock problem, too. I admit my bias towards the company. They put other good companies with quality products out of business, had extremely shoddy customer support refusing to stand behind products with obvious and common defects, & of course they source to the cheapest bidder, which ended up being the Chinese. They are a volume company, and it's hard to look past a turbo kit for less than half the price of a quality one, but I will personally never do business with them, despite the temptation. If any of these comments are no longer true, then at least that's where they came from.