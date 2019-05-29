ON3 turbo boost help!?

turbomustang363
Hello all, I have been trying to figure this boost problem out for a year now... I have the on 3 performance 76m turbo kit and I am only making 8 lbs of boost with springs set for 18+... I have removed and blocked the wastegate and still no extra boost. I did a boost leak test and only found minor vacuum leaks and fixed them. Also performed a cylinder leak down test and all numbers came back great. Fixed the minor exhaust leak I had and still no more boost. The turbo seems to only be making 8 lbs no matter what. There is no boost spiking or lag with the turbo, no shaft play or any problems with the turbo to make me think it would be the turbo itself.... I even pulled the turbo off and inspected inside the turbine housing to make sure nothing was jammed in there, like i've seen from some other posts on here. Any ideas on what could be the problem!?
My setup includes:
363 sbf built by TREperformance
ebay aluminum heads
comp cam -NX274HR
76mm on 3 turbo kit
ran through a C4 with transbrake and custom torque converter built for ~1000hp.
