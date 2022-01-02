One Click Sound/No Crank When Engine Temps Are Warm

1995 GTS will CLICK ONCE and NO CRANK when the ENGINE TEMPS are WARM. She has 120k on the clock.

FWIW

- Battery Volts are within range
- Grounds appear GTG
- Starter visually looks fine

I am not sure if this will help but she sat for 4 months awaiting for ported parts to return, and the battery was on a trickle charger.
With that said, I just reinstalled the ported lower/upper intake manifold, ported headers, and the ported TB.

I have heard these starters are garbage, so that is what I am leaning towards. What y'all think?

Any help is much appreciated.
 

General karthief

Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,881
7,247
203
polk county florida
I think I look pretty fine too but my internals may be sketchy, do the 'no cranks' list
stangnet.com

No Crank Checklist

No Crank checklist for 5.0 Mustangs Revised 24-Oct-2013 to update voltage drop figures. No crank, slow crank and stuck starter solenoid problems have the same root causes – low battery voltage and poor connections. For that reason, they are...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
