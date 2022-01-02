One Click Sound/No Crank When Engine Temps Are Warm

1995 GTS will CLICK ONCE and NO CRANK when the ENGINE TEMPS are WARM. She has 120k on the clock.



FWIW



- Battery Volts are within range

- Grounds appear GTG

- Starter visually looks fine



I am not sure if this will help but she sat for 4 months awaiting for ported parts to return, and the battery was on a trickle charger.

With that said, I just reinstalled the ported lower/upper intake manifold, ported headers, and the ported TB.



I have heard these starters are garbage, so that is what I am leaning towards. What y'all think?



Any help is much appreciated.