One Click Sound/No Crank When Engine Temps Are Warm

1995 GTS will CLICK ONCE and NO CRANK when the ENGINE TEMPS are WARM. She has 120k on the clock.
FWIW
- Battery Volts are within range
- Grounds appear GTG
- Starter visually looks fine
I am not sure if this will help but she sat for 4 months awaiting for ported parts to return, and the battery was on a trickle charger.
With that said, I just reinstalled the ported lower/upper intake manifold, ported headers, and the ported TB.
I have heard these starters are garbage, so that is what I am leaning towards. What y'all think?
Any help is much appreciated.
