One Of My Doodles Is Featured On Blipshift Today

中國製造
I am by no means a professional artist, but I do like to scribble on things sometimes. My wife is always telling me that I should share some of my "artwork" (I use " " because to me it's just a doodle and I feel silly calling it art), so I finally submitted something to blipshift, and they liked it enough to put it on a t-shirt and make me a featured artist today. Here's my design, I thought some of you Fox guys would get a kick out of it.

For-Fox-Sake-insta.png
 
Reactions: Jersey Joe, RaggedGT, Davedacarpainter and 8 others

A little massaging and it went right in
You can tell I spend a lot of time around little kids these days. I read the title fast and thought it was referring to this

blippi.jpg
 
