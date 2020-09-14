Only have 2nd gear

David A
Sep 20, 2018
70
5
18
75
I have a1965 coupe with 289 and c4 trans.
When I put it in gear it will start out in 2nd gear and never shift to 3rd. Also not sure what the center forward position on the shifter Is for. It has the little green circle on it. My apologies if this was discussed before. Any help is appreciated
