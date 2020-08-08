Only lock button that works is driver side Unlock

Hello All, 1994 GT Convertible. Weird situation where the only one of the lock/unlock buttons that works it the driver side unlock. The other three (driver side lock, and both passenger lock/unlock do not work). They make no noise on the lock actuators when pressed.I found the following diagram and started tracing out wires:I'm unsure if this diagram is correct. I'm missing quite a few wires. Marking the wires at the button connectors I'm missing the Pink/Yellow on the passenger side lock button, and the pink/orange also on the passenger side. I've circled them here:Theres also a mystery red wire on the passenger side. Here are pictures of both units:I don't drive this thing often. Its not the biggest deal in the world. But I have both door panels off replacing the window actuators and motors. It would be convenient to get this sorted out as well.