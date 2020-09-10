Only one reverse light?

Sycostang67

Sycostang67

Member
Sep 27, 2019
22
15
11
41
Kuna, ID
So I noticed my driver side reverse light was out. I got some LED bulbs to replace them both. When I removed the bad bulb, I noticed it looked fine, filament intact, no signs of blackening. I swapped out both bulbs and the driver side still doesn't work. I did try reversing the bulb, still no luck, tried the other known good bulb and still nothing. The passenger side is working just fine with the LED. I hooked up my scan tool and I get a code, B2525-20 Left rear backup lamp, circuit failure. I tried googling and get nothing, I see no fuses that work these lights either. What gives?
 

