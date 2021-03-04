Engine Only you can prevent engine fires

If you mess w the fuel rails on your Mustang double check that the hard plastic fuel lines on the ends of the fuel rails are not leaking..also double check the lines form the body to the rails...The plastic of these hoses is getting old and brittle enough to be a concern. My car recently caught fire because of this issue. Luckily It was in the garage after just being worked on and I was to get it out before much damage was done.
 

