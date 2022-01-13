I dropped something down the intake when removing the lower intake manifold... It was most likely a small screw or washer.



When you remove the upper intake manifold, it is easy to cover up the openings in the lower intake once you have the upper intake removed. The lower intake is a different story. You can't cover the openings until the lower intake manifold is all the way off the engine.



I get a lockup at TDC on cylinders 2 & 8 which are 180°. apart from one another in the firing order. I would like to only remove one cylinder head to save time and money. Does anyone know how to figure out which head has the FOD in the cylinder?