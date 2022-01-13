Engine OOOPS - dropped something down the intake when removing the lower intake manifold.

jrichker

jrichker

I dropped something down the intake when removing the lower intake manifold... It was most likely a small screw or washer.

When you remove the upper intake manifold, it is easy to cover up the openings in the lower intake once you have the upper intake removed. The lower intake is a different story. You can't cover the openings until the lower intake manifold is all the way off the engine.

I get a lockup at TDC on cylinders 2 & 8 which are 180°. apart from one another in the firing order. I would like to only remove one cylinder head to save time and money. Does anyone know how to figure out which head has the FOD in the cylinder?
 

96pushrod

96pushrod

I have a wireless borescope which has a magnet in the end. If the fod is small enough, you might be able to use something like that to get it through a spark plug hole. If nothing else, at least it’ll tell you which head you need to take off.
 
Top Bottom