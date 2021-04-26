open vacuum connection

Hi folks,

my 1990 2.3 convertible was coming out of a shop, where they changed the heater core. Now the heater works fine again, but I stumbled over a vacuum connection in the engine compartment that sucks air, but where no vacuum hose is attached. Is there a hose missing, or only a little "dead-cap"? When I put my finger on the connection, I feel the suction of air, but I feel no other reaction from the engine or whatever by closing or opening this connection with my finger.



Jo