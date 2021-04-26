open vacuum connection

J

joda56

Member
Jul 24, 2020
3
1
13
64
Berlin, Germany
Hi folks,
my 1990 2.3 convertible was coming out of a shop, where they changed the heater core. Now the heater works fine again, but I stumbled over a vacuum connection in the engine compartment that sucks air, but where no vacuum hose is attached. Is there a hose missing, or only a little "dead-cap"? When I put my finger on the connection, I feel the suction of air, but I feel no other reaction from the engine or whatever by closing or opening this connection with my finger.

Jo
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210419_164820.jpg
    IMG_20210419_164820.jpg
    582.3 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bottomlesspit
Engine Couple of quick questions about my HVAC box connections
Replies
7
Views
187
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bottomlesspit
Bottomlesspit
R
Fox Coolant Flush & Fill - Non Running Engine
Replies
9
Views
382
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
B
throttle valve vacuum line
Replies
0
Views
282
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
brokah
B
Tldeeter
66 Mustang 6-Cyl with A/C - heater hose
Replies
0
Views
257
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Tldeeter
Tldeeter
K
Trying to figure out how the "valley heater hose" connects to the back of the water pump
Replies
3
Views
387
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Kevin Kurtz
K
Top Bottom