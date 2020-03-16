Rdub6
Dec 29, 2017
1,131
835
123
In my attempt to save me some money, I started working on the rusted part of these fuel lines. Here is a pic of the before, and where I’ve gotten it so far. I guess my question is whether they’re still safe to run? They still feel real strong where the rust was, with no signs of weakness anywhere.
If they’re good, I’d rather spend the few hours cleaning them up, than the $400 plus for a new set.
