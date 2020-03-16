Fuel Opinion on Fuel lines

Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,131
835
123
Long Island, NY
In my attempt to save me some money, I started working on the rusted part of these fuel lines. Here is a pic of the before, and where I’ve gotten it so far. I guess my question is whether they’re still safe to run? They still feel real strong where the rust was, with no signs of weakness anywhere.
If they’re good, I’d rather spend the few hours cleaning them up, than the $400 plus for a new set.
2D6EBE73-1796-4395-9265-5E6C44B4ED09.jpeg
31A5C1B4-79DC-4794-B341-9C2D1177C61E.jpeg
 

kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

Peckerwood Shop Manager
5 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
345
134
63
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Yes save the money where you can, run some water through them and make sure there are no pin holes. Since they are off the car, after you clean them, make sure you also are putting a coat of rust inhibitor and some paint on it.
 
