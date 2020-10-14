Opinion thread headers

So I’m stuck at a cross roads with my 00 gt. After working on the car it’s time to look at the exhaust. So almost no one makes a catless pipe for the new edge for stock/shorties except bassani at $400 bucks



now I can get a set of pacesetter long tubes and matching mid pipe for about 325.



With installs they work out to about the same price initially but the bassani is only the mid pipe no header. So obviously bassani is on a different quality scale then pacesetter. So I’m torn on what to do because a set of shorties is a couple hundred bucks and that’s way over the cost but I know if I need absolutely any work done the LT’s will probably be in the way....

Thoughts, comments, additional statements I’ll welcome any info or alternate points of view